– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a new 20-Man Gauntlet to crown a new Canadian Champion at MLP Northern Rising scheduled for May 10 at the at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly the Maple Leaf Gardens. The show will stream live on TrillerTV.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has not announced any of the competitors for the gauntlet yet. You can view the announcement video below.

On March 8, 1979, it was Greg Valentine, son of longtime Maple Leaf veteran Johnny Valentine, who ended Dino Bravo's first reign as Canadian Heavyweight Champion. Valentine would hold the title for 56 days before losing it back to Bravo. Valentine was a villain in Toronto from… pic.twitter.com/Vdz8SGMWdc — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 21, 2025