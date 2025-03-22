wrestling / News

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Announces 20 Man Championship Gauntlet

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Northern Rising 20 Man Gauntlet Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a new 20-Man Gauntlet to crown a new Canadian Champion at MLP Northern Rising scheduled for May 10 at the at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly the Maple Leaf Gardens. The show will stream live on TrillerTV.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has not announced any of the competitors for the gauntlet yet. You can view the announcement video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading