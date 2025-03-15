wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Announces Northern Rising Show at the Former Maple Leaf Gardens
March 15, 2025 | Posted by
– At last night’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem Night 1, MLPW announced that its next event, Northern Rising, will be held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly the Maple Leaf Gardens, on May 10. This is the original home of Maple Leaf Wrestling. You can view the announcement video below.
In case you missed it last night on #MLPMayhem Night One on Triller TV, MAPLE LEAF PRO makes its triumphant debut at hallowed grounds on May 10 at @MattamyAC, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens, the original home of Maple Leaf Wrestling! NOTE: Date has changed from originally announced… pic.twitter.com/7P2R6yAEz3
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 15, 2025
