– At last night’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem Night 1, MLPW announced that its next event, Northern Rising, will be held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly the Maple Leaf Gardens, on May 10. This is the original home of Maple Leaf Wrestling. You can view the announcement video below.

