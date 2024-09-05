Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Announces Production Team

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced the company’s production team, which includes former AEW and WWE employees.

Timoty J. Walbert will direct the promotion’s upcoming Forged in Excellence event. Walbert worked for WWE for eight years and AEW for from 2019 to 2023. He previously directed Wrestlemania, among other events. Kevin M. Sullivan will handle onscreen branding and promotion. Sullivan worked for WWE, AEW and TNA in the past. Finally, Keith Mitchell is also on the production team. Mitchell worked for WCW, AEW and TNA. He previously retired after leaving AEW in December 2021.

ONTARIO, CANADA – September 4, 2024 – The resurgent MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling promotion has filled its color commentator seat with none other than Don Callis.

Known and reviled by fans as Cyrus the Virus in ECW, The Jackal in WWE, and as himself in TNA and AEW, Callis’s mic skills and switchblade wit have made him one of the most dynamic personalities in pro wrestling’s modern era.

“We mean it when we say MAPLE LEAF PRO will be Forged In Excellence,” said Scott D’Amore, MAPLE LEAF PRO President. “Just as our two-night Pay-Per-View event on October 19 and 20 will feature the likes of ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi, Josh Alexander, and Speedball Mike Bailey in the ring, our commentary team will also be the best in class with Mauro Ranallo now joined by Don Callis.

“All that on-air talent will be supported by a production truck full of award winners and a who’s who of pro-wrestling live event production.”

Directing MAPLE LEAF PRO: Forged In Excellence will be Timothy J. Walbert, who has over four decades of live event experience, notably directing WrestleMania and many other massive events during eight years with WWE. Walbert has also directed entertainment juggernauts as varied as the NFL, MLB, and musical acts including Eminem and KISS. Walbert’s directorial vision has crafted the styles of TNA Wrestling and more recently AEW.

The creative force behind MAPLE LEAF PRO’s on-air branding and production is Kevin M. Sullivan, the Emmy and Promax-winning visionary who has already made significant contributions to TNA Wrestling, All-Elite Wrestling, and WWE. Sullivan’s talents have also shaped the brand identities of a client list that includes NBC Universal, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Fox Sports.

Rounding out an all-star team is Keith Mitchell, the renowned executive producer who has five decades of experience in professional wrestling. Mitchell’s dynamic approach was key to World Class Championship Wrestling’s international success in the 80s, WCW’s record ratings in the 90s, and TNA’s growth in the 2000s. More recently, his strategic vision helped AEW’s rapid ascension as a leading force in the industry.

MAPLE LEAF PRO is still over a month away from its triumphant return, yet it has made international news with the signing of major talent as well as being a founding member of the international Pro-Wrestling Alliance along with Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling.

Both nights of MAPLE LEAF PRO: Forged in Excellence will be broadcast live on TrillerTV, ensuring fans around the world can witness the return of this historic promotion.