wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling To Crown First-Ever Champion’s Grail at Forged in Excellence
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that they will crown the first-ever Champion’s Grail Champion at Forged in Excellence. Jake Something will battle Rohan Raja for the new belt. It will then be defended in MLP, Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling. Forged in Excellence happens on October 19 and 20.
On Night One of #MLPForgedInExcellence, the Pro Wrestling Alliance (PWA) will crown its inaugural Champion's Grail Champion, a new title built on 60 years of tradition!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO
Order on TrillerTV: https://t.co/Int4qZJrBI pic.twitter.com/m2JREFxS2g
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Says WWE Raw on Netflix Will Be ‘WWE in All It’s Glory,’ They Will ‘Turn the Volume Up A Lot’
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood