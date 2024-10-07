wrestling / News

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling To Crown First-Ever Champion’s Grail at Forged in Excellence

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that they will crown the first-ever Champion’s Grail Champion at Forged in Excellence. Jake Something will battle Rohan Raja for the new belt. It will then be defended in MLP, Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling. Forged in Excellence happens on October 19 and 20.

Joseph Lee

