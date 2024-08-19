wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Releases Classic Matches With Ric Flair, Roddy Piper & More
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
Scott D’Amore is relaunching Maple Leaf Wrestling as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and the promotion has begun releasing some of their classic matches online. The promotion, which relaunches in October, posted several matches from their library with Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Iron Sheik and more as you can see below:
