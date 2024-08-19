wrestling / News

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Releases Classic Matches With Ric Flair, Roddy Piper & More

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Scott D’Amore is relaunching Maple Leaf Wrestling as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and the promotion has begun releasing some of their classic matches online. The promotion, which relaunches in October, posted several matches from their library with Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Iron Sheik and more as you can see below:

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

