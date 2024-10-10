Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Files Trademark For ‘TN Eh?’

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has filed a new trademark for the term “TN Eh?.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 7th. The trademark is described as follows:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

The promotion returns with its Forged In Excellence two-night event on October 19th and 20th.