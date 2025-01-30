Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling To Hold Event at Maple Leaf Gardens in May

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announcned that it will debut at the former Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto with Northern Rising. It happens on May 11 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

MAPLE LEAF PRO-WRESTLING RETURNS!

MLP BRINGS WRESTLING BACK HOME

AS PART OF SPRING DATES ANNOUNCEMENT

ONTARIO, CANADA – January 30, 2025 – After roaring back to life last year, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has now set a course to return professional wrestling to Canada’s iconic home at the corner of Carlton and Church on May 11, 2025. Now known as Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, the former Maple Leaf Gardens, will forever be known in the hearts of Canadian wrestling fans as the hallowed grounds of wrestling Legends.

For decades, the former Maple Leaf Gardens hosted giants of the ring including Canadian icon Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, and Whipper Billy Watson. The reborn MLP will reforge that legacy with the biggest independent event of 2025 – MAPLE LEAF PRO: NORTHERN UPRISING on May 11.

The road to NORTHERN UPRISING will roll through Windsor, Canada, as MLP will present two loaded events at St. Clair College in Windsor on March 14 and 15. MLP MAYHEM will set a course for Maple Leaf Pro’s triumphant return to the Mecca of Canadian wrestling in Toronto two months later.

MLP President Scott D’Amore said: “Four generations of wrestling fans – including myself and superstars like Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland and Jay ‘Christian Cage’ Reso – fell in love with this sport at the former Maple Leaf Gardens. One of the major ambitions of relaunching MLP was to reforge that legacy and bring wrestling back to sacred ground.

“Mark your calendars – Maple Leaf Pro: Northern Uprising will be the most exciting and most historic night of independent wrestling of the summer.”

D’Amore added that fans will see the NORTHERN UPRISING super-card take shape at the two-night MLP: MAYHEM event on March 14 and March 15. The back-to-back events in Windsor will feature the MLP debut of Bishop Dyer fka Baron Corbin, the return of Pro Wrestling Noah star Kaito Kiyomiya along with what D’Amore promises will be a stacked line up of Canadian and international talent from promotions around the world!

Tickets for MAYHEM in Windsor go on sale this Monday, February 3, at 10am ET. Two night ticket packages start at $40. For more information visit mlpwrestling.com.

TrillerTV will stream MAYHEM and NORTHERN RISING live and internationally.

Follow MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling on social media:

Twitter: @MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

Facebook: facebook.com/MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

Instagram: @MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

YouTube: youtube.com/MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

Website: mlpwrestling.com

Email: [email protected]