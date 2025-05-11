Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Northern Rising Results: Gisele Shaw and Josh Alexander Win Gold

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling returned tonight with Northern Rising, which featured two new champions being crowned. The event took place at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. Mauro Ranallo was on commentary with Don Callis. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Josh Alexander def. QT Marshall

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonathan Gresham

* Serena Deeb def. Miyu Yamashita

* War Dogs (David Finlay & Drilla Maloney) and The Good Brothers battled to a double count out.

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer def. Stu Grayson

* Mike Bailey def. Michael Oku & Gabe Kidd

* Gisele Shaw def. Kylie Rae to become first-ever MLP Canadian Women’s Champion

* Josh Alexander won Gauntlet for the Gold to become Canadian Champion, last eliminating Matt Cardona. The gauntlet also included Rich Swann, El Phantasmo, Bhupinder Gujjar, Bret Banks, Rhino, Billy Gunn, Psycho Mike, Slex, Michael Allen Richard Clark, PCO, Johnny Parisi, QT Marshall, Sheldon Jean, Bishop Dyer, Mo Jabari, Raj Dhesi and Alex Zayne.

