Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Northern Rising Results: Gisele Shaw and Josh Alexander Win Gold
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling returned tonight with Northern Rising, which featured two new champions being crowned. The event took place at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. Mauro Ranallo was on commentary with Don Callis. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Josh Alexander def. QT Marshall
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonathan Gresham
* Serena Deeb def. Miyu Yamashita
* War Dogs (David Finlay & Drilla Maloney) and The Good Brothers battled to a double count out.
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer def. Stu Grayson
* Mike Bailey def. Michael Oku & Gabe Kidd
* Gisele Shaw def. Kylie Rae to become first-ever MLP Canadian Women’s Champion
* Josh Alexander won Gauntlet for the Gold to become Canadian Champion, last eliminating Matt Cardona. The gauntlet also included Rich Swann, El Phantasmo, Bhupinder Gujjar, Bret Banks, Rhino, Billy Gunn, Psycho Mike, Slex, Michael Allen Richard Clark, PCO, Johnny Parisi, QT Marshall, Sheldon Jean, Bishop Dyer, Mo Jabari, Raj Dhesi and Alex Zayne.
JOSH ALEXANDER IS THE NEW MLP CANADIAN CHAMP #MLPNorthernRising #MLP pic.twitter.com/8b2D9O0BxZ
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulfIII) May 11, 2025
JOSH ALEXANDER WINS THE 20-MAN GAUNTLET TO BECOME THE MLP CANADIAN CHAMPION!!
Don Callis said on commentary that they’re taking this title to AEW.#MLPNorthernRising @Walking_Weapon
pic.twitter.com/cnUwhaDmOb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 11, 2025
WHAT A TOMBSTONE REVERSAL FROM @IamKylieRae!!!
OH MY GOD!!!!#MLPNorthernRising
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV:https://t.co/LWaTtvfbhs… pic.twitter.com/35yppEeSBS
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025
AND NEW MLP WOMENS CANADIAN CHAMPION: @GiseleShaw08 !!!#MLPNorthernRising
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV:https://t.co/LWaTtvfbhs… pic.twitter.com/fFCW9GX18n
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025
