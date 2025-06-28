Mara Sadè Comments on In-Ring Return Following WWE Exit

– Mara Sadè (formerly Jakara Jackson) returned to the ring for the first time since her WWE release early last month. She was in action at yesterday’s 4th Rope Wrestling: Heels Have Eyes: Pray Four Paris event in France. During the show, she teamed with Tiara James beating JGU and Rhio. Sadè also commented on her return via social media.

Sadè and James beat the team of JGU and Rhio at the event. Mara Sadè wrote on her indie wrestling return, “Just debuted on the Indy scene in Paris AND my official theme song ‘Find yoself’ by yours trulyyy #gogettertilthedeathofme”

As noted, Sadè is also scheduled for a huge matchup at JCW Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 6. She’s set to face Masha Slamovich for the JCW World Championship. The show will be held at the The House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey.