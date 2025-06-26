Mara Sadè Discusses Feeling Frustrated After Her WWE Release

– Speaking to Going Ringside, former WWE NXT Superstar Mara Sadè (formerly Jakara Jackson) discussed her recent WWE release that took place early last month. Sadè admitted to her initial frustration after learning about her release.

Sadè said on being frustrated (via Fightful), “I was. Now, I feel like my mindset is to move forward and to grow and to evolve from that experience. So I’m more determined more than anything.”

As noted, Mara Sadè is set for a huge matchup at JCW Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 6. She’ll be facing Masha Slamovich for the JCW World Championship. The show will be held at the The House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey.