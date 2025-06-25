Mara Sade Reveals Her Favorite Match From Her Time In WWE

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), Mara Sade spoke about her favorite match during her time in WWE as Jakara Jackson, choosing Crown Jewel 2024.

That event took place on November 2, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jackson teamed with Lash Legend to challenge for the WWE women’s tag team titles. Other teams in the match included champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & IYO SKY) and Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. The champions would end up retaining. Jackson was later released from WWE back in May and is now a free agent.

She said: “So my most favorite match would probably have to be the one where we went to Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel. That was probably the biggest match of my career.”

When asked how she found out she would be in the match, she added: “So it’s definitely like a, hey, come over here, let’s talk about a little something, and so Lash and I, when we found out the news, we were so excited. Like we were just like game on, like challenge accepted. So more determined and excited.“