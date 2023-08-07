Marc Maron Says Chris Jericho Is Why He’s A Fan of Wrestling Now

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc, Marc Maron recalled how it was Chris Jericho that helped make him a fan of professional wrestling. While Maron was a part of the Netflix series GLOW, he actually wasn’t a wrestling fan until later.

He said: “I was a very young kid, probably in fourth or fifth grade, I would walk down to the drug store from my house in Albuquerque. Okay. And there was those wrestling magazines. They were always on the rack. I knew nothing about it, but I just knew it was like, bloody guys and unitards. And I was just sort of like, what the f*** is going on? And they’re always, like, next to the true detective magazines. So it was just like guys covered in blood and then bodies. So when I got the part on GLOW, I was like, I don’t know anything about wrestling. They were like, neither does your character, he’s a film director. That’s kind of down on his luck. And he’s been given this opportunity.’ I’m like, ‘Great, then I can learn that.’ So really, my experience with wrestling and I met a few guys who did the show. Chavo [Guerrero Jr.] was there, and I kind of got some lessons and some history. But it wasn’t until I went with Brendan to see you guys that I had no experience of it.“