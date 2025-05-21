Marc Mero Says That Diamond Dallas Page Was One Of His Favorite Opponents, Recalls Feud

Marc Mero puts Diamond Dallas Page near the top of his list of favorite opponents. Mero battled Page as Johnny B Badd in WCW and he spoke about his kinship with the WWE Hall of Famer as well as their feud in his conversation with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds.

“The feud with Dallas was so much fun,” Mero recalled. “He’s one of my closest friends. We’ve known each other for 30 years and the feud we had in WCW was fantastic. We usually had the opening match on the pay-per-view and our thoughts were always, ‘Let’s steal the show. Let’s have the best match on the card.’ We would go to the Power Plant and work on our match and moves. We both became very improved. I was one of the most improved wrestlers in Pro Wrestling Illustrated and he was one of the best. We would really challenge each other inside the ring and outside the ring. I beat him for the money, I beat him for the girl, I beat him for the title.”

He continued, “Our running joke is that — there are three guys I’ve probably wrestled more than anyone else in my whole career: Diamond Dallas Page, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H. The joke we have with Dallas is that he never got to beat me. It wasn’t in the card for him to win one match in all that we had. People just see the pay-per-view or television matches, they don’t realize we’re wrestling each other almost every single night on the road across the world. We had a lot of fun. When he was finally going to beat me on pay-per-view, I signed my contract with WWE and left. Unfortunately, he’s still looking for that pinfall over me.”

Mero feuded with Page both in 1992 and then 1994, the latter netting him his second reign as WCW Television Champion.