wrestling / News
Marc Mero Discusses Current Relationship With Sable
Former WWF Women’s Champion, Sable, and her then-husband, Marc Mero, debuted together, but their relationship dissolved in 2004 when she left him for Brock Lesnar. Reflecting on their current dynamic on Cultaholic Wrestling (per Wrestling Inc), Mero revealed they no longer communicate. Here are the highlights:
On their current relationship: “We have our own lives, you know? And I couldn’t be happier for her,” he said. “I even said in my book: If there’s ever just – if there’s anything I could say to her, just, is thank you.”
On the Sable powerbomb costing him a Steve Austin feud: “Little did I know that was gonna take me right out of my feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin,” Mero recalled. “Because Steve’s mentality was if a girl can do that to him, how is he gonna stand a chance with me?”
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event