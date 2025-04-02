Marc Mero Discusses Current Relationship With Sable

Former WWF Women’s Champion, Sable, and her then-husband, Marc Mero, debuted together, but their relationship dissolved in 2004 when she left him for Brock Lesnar. Reflecting on their current dynamic on Cultaholic Wrestling (per Wrestling Inc), Mero revealed they no longer communicate. Here are the highlights:

On their current relationship: “We have our own lives, you know? And I couldn’t be happier for her,” he said. “I even said in my book: If there’s ever just – if there’s anything I could say to her, just, is thank you.”

On the Sable powerbomb costing him a Steve Austin feud: “Little did I know that was gonna take me right out of my feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin,” Mero recalled. “Because Steve’s mentality was if a girl can do that to him, how is he gonna stand a chance with me?”