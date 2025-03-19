wrestling / News
Marc Mero Calls It An ‘Honor’ If He Could Sign WWE Legends Contract
In an interview with Desert Island Graps (via Fightful), Marc Mero spoke about the possibility of signing a WWE legends contract and said it’d be an honor if he signed one.
He said: “There’s no bitterness from me. It would be an honor to work with them and have a legends contract,” said Mero. “They have a Be a Star program where they have some of the wrestlers talk at schools, that’s what I do, I’m doing 200+ events a year. How cool would it be to have WWE behind it? I’m in such a great place in my life that thank goodness I never needed it but you certainly would like to walk away saying that there were no problems or anything like that. There are no problems on my end but I understand that there may be some hard feelings on their end still.“