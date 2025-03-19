Marc Mero Calls It An ‘Honor’ If He Could Sign WWE Legends Contract

In an interview with Desert Island Graps (via Fightful), Marc Mero spoke about the possibility of signing a WWE legends contract and said it’d be an honor if he signed one.

He said: “There’s no bitterness from me. It would be an honor to work with them and have a legends contract,” said Mero. “They have a Be a Star program where they have some of the wrestlers talk at schools, that’s what I do, I’m doing 200+ events a year. How cool would it be to have WWE behind it? I’m in such a great place in my life that thank goodness I never needed it but you certainly would like to walk away saying that there were no problems or anything like that. There are no problems on my end but I understand that there may be some hard feelings on their end still.“