Marc Mero Says His Johnny B Badd Character Was a ‘Dusty Rhodes Brainchild’

Marc Mero gives Dusty Rhodes full credit for his Johnny B Badd persona in WCW. Mero played the Little Richard-inspired character in WCW and he spoke about the origin in an appearance on Fightful’s In the Weeds with Jeremy Lambert and SP3. You can see highlights below:

On the character’s origins: It was a Dusty Rhodes brainchild. I’ll never forget, when I was doing jobs for WCW, trying to get into the business, after one of the matches he said to me, ‘Has anyone ever told you that you look like Little Richard?’ I thought he was talking about a wrestler named Little Richard. ‘I’ve ever heard of the wrestler Little Richard.’ ‘No, no, the singer, Little Richard.’ ‘Oh, I’ve never heard that before.’ ‘I think I got a gimmick for you.’ I did watch mannerisms of Little Richard, but it was Dusty Rhodes that really got it down. He would meet me before the matches and show me how he wanted me to walk, talk, say this and that.

“Some of my fondest memories in wrestling is working with Dusty Rhodes. He is like my mentor and the guy that came up with the character. I spent a lot of time with him and some of the funniest moments were watching him be me, be Little Richard. You know how flamboyant Dusty Rhodes was. He’d say, ‘Now walk up to the microphone and say, I’m so pretty, I should’ve been born a little girl.’ I start laughing. Here I am, a boxer from New York, talking like I’m from Macon, Georgia. We would have so much fun with that. It was my favorite character. It’s so different from who I am, so it was playing a role every single night of this character that is so opposite of me. It was a lot of fun.”

On taking the character to NJPW: “They really enjoyed the confetti gun, throwing the frisbees, and all the gimmicks. I tried to make my entrance longer than my match so I didn’t have to memorize a lot. The Japanese fans were great, they’re just different from the American fans. They would cheer when you made it to the rope, where American fans are like, ‘That’s not a big deal.’ They’re big on false finishes and very quiet audience compared to the American audience. Once they find out what room you’re in at a hotel, they’re relentless to get an autograph. I used to shoot the Badd Bucks. On television, when I shot the confetti gun, I put real money in there so people would go crazy trying to find it. When I would go to arenas, I had fake money with a picture of me, a $1000 bill that said ‘In Johnny We Trust.’ They would collect all this confetti and would want me to sign it. Great fans. Blessed to have done that.”