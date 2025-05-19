Marc Mero On the Origin Of His Bringing the Shooting Star Press In WWE

Marc Mero used the shooting star press as a finisher in WWE, and he recently talked about how he decided on the maneuver in a new interview. Mero spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds and recalled how he introduced the move to WWE audiences when he arrived there.

“When I first got to WWE, I didn’t really have a finishing move,” Mero said. “In WCW, I had the Tutti Fruiti, and it’s a punch. I had to come up with something different. I wanted to come up with something unique that was different. When I was in Japan, I think it was Jushin Liger, I saw do a shooting star press. I remember thinking, ‘It would be really cool to do that.’ I’ve always been a good diver. It’s really nothing but a full gainer. In gymnastics, you land on your feet. I had my daughter enrolled in gymnastics, so I would take her and I said to her coach, ‘While the kids are doing stuff, can I use the pommel horse and crash pad and practice a move I want to do in wrestling?’ ‘Sure, go ahead.’ Here I am, jumping off this thing and landing on my stomach, and the kids catch wind and are staring at me and going to my daughter, ‘What’s wrong with your dad? Doesn’t he know how to land?’ They’re all laughing, and I’m like, ‘Yes, I got it!’ I finally got it down.”

He continued, “The first pay-per-view we had coming up was SummerSlam and I had never done it to a person. I’m wrestling Goldust and I said, ‘Dustin, I want to try a new move if you’re okay with that.’ He said, ‘What is it?’ ‘I’m going to Samoan drop you near the corner, go to the top, and do a reverse flip and land on you.’ He looks at me and goes, ‘What?’ How are you going to land?’ ‘We’re going to hit chest to chest.’ ‘Don’t tell me no more. Just go for it.’ I did it in the ring and it was the first time I ever did it on a person. I picked, of all times, SummerSlam to do it. Thank goodness Dustin didn’t mind. What a great guy he is.”

Mero used the SSP until a character shift led to him adopting the TKO as his finisher.