– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, former WWE and WCW Superstar Marc Mero revealed how Dusty Rhodes came up with his Johnny B Badd gimmick and character during his WCW tenure. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Marc Mero on Dusty Rhodes coming up with Johnny B Badd: “I remember Dusty Rhodes said to me, ‘Did anybody ever tell you, you look like Little Richard?’ And I’m thinking, I thought he was talking about a wrestler. So I said, ‘I don’t know who a Little Richard is.’ He goes, ‘You don’t know Little Richard? A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop, A-lop-bam-boom?’ And I thought, ‘Oh, the singer?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ And I said I never heard that before.”

On Terri Runnels giving him the look: “He goes, ‘Oh, I think I got a gimmick for you…Next thing I know, Terri Runnels…the makeup artist for WCW…I remember she put me in this chair and next thing you know, with the makeup and the eyeliner and everything, all of a sudden, she spins me around the chair, I’m going ‘Oh my gosh, I look like Little Richard.’ And that’s how it took off.”