Marc Mero Says Sable’s Playboy Gig Hurt Their Marriage, Talks Past Drug Use

Marc Mero appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney and discussed his past drug use, his marriage to Sable and more. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On his past drug use: “The drug of choice back then was cocaine. Everybody was pretty much partying on cocaine and what happened was I started missing shows and you know how that is. You can’t miss shows. If your name is on the marquee, you don’t miss an event. I’ll never forget that Dusty Rhodes after missing a couple of events….called me into his office at the CNN Center and when I came into his office – and you know how jovial Dusty was, fun and always laughing, just a great guy. I’ve never seen him so sad and so serious. It was heartbreaking. He just looked at me and he said with this really stern look and sadness about him and he said, ‘Kid, I made you and I can break you. If you miss one more show, you’re done.’”

On Sable’s appearance in Playboy ruining their marriage: “Playboy first came and offered us this huge deal to do Playboy and they offered us a deal where she would get a quarter an issue over their normal sales. Well, of course Vince [McMahon] really pushed that on television and it became one of the fastest selling Playboys in history. We made a lot of money on this Playboy…..at that time we were thinking, ‘Wow this is so much money. This is life changing money.’ But, we were Christians. We were going to church, praising God and living a nice life and all of a sudden this comes into our life. I’ll never forget we were sitting at a table and saying, ‘Should we do this, should we not do this?’ And then I was like, ‘God will forgive us.’ God does forgive you; but, there are consequences to our actions in life. If I look back in life I believe that was the beginning of the end of our relationship.”

On his life falling apart for a after that:“During my marriage with Rena [Sable], my mom died at 58. Two weeks later my 21 year old brother died. My sister died earlier at 21 from cancer. My dad died while I was holding him in my arms. Then my ex-wife Rena left me. I remember it was the lowest point of my life. How much can your heart take? Losing everybody that mattered to you – my other brother Joe was incarcerated in prison, my other sister Jody tried to end her life through an overdose of pills. It was like everything was a perfect storm in my life. It was Christmas day and I found myself all alone…through our struggle, we find our strength and this is the biggest blessing of my life. If I never understood or knew that feeling, I would never be as successful as I am today helping, changing, and even saving lives all over the world.”