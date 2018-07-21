Marc Mero Says Some Talent Wouldn’t Work With Him After Taking Sable Bomb

– Marc Mero spoke with the Noonan Speaks podcast about his WWE run, where it went wrong and more. Highlights are below, via Wrestling Inc:

On falling out of favor after his knee injury: “I mean, at that time, when I first came in, Vince [McMahon] talked about wanting to put the world strap on me right away. I mean, he had such big hopes for me, and, unfortunately, it did not go [that way]. They gave me the Intercontinental strap, and, of course, that didn’t go well and I blew out my knee. And at that time, it was eight months off. And in that eight months, coming back it was never the same.”

On his career not playing out the way he hoped: “Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out and I don’t blame anybody. I blame myself really, but it’s so crazy because even though that character didn’t work out, I’m married, I’m in love with my wife [Sable] and her character takes off. It was like me becoming successful too because we were one. She did really well and I couldn’t be happier for her or for us in our marriage.”

On talent not working with him after he took a Sable Bomb: “I have no regrets. I mean, people say I ended my career when I allowed her to Sable Bomb me, the powerbomb, in one of our disagreements we had in the ring. I understood a lot of guys wouldn’t work with me after that because they said I allowed a girl to beat me up on national TV. But, again, remember, we were a married couple. We realized that this was only going to be a short part of our lives and we would be able to live the rest of our lives financially secure, so, at that time, you don’t think about maybe the other side, the detrimental effects. I mean, somebody could look at that later in life and not understand how someone could think like that. That I could certainly understand and respect it. But I would not change anything. I couldn’t be happier in my own life now.”