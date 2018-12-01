Marc Mero Says There’s No Greater Joy Than Helping Someone Else

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Marc Mero spoke about his career after wrestling, which includes helping others as a motivational speaker and trainer. Here are highlights:

On helping others: “There is no greater joy than helping out another person. I started a program called Champion of Choices, this is my twelfth year speaking at schools. We talk to students about anti-bullying, suicide prevention, substance abuse and the depression and anxiety that kids are facing today. Its unimaginable some of the things we’ve went through as kids compared to the kids today.”

On hoping his words will help: “First of all, we all go through stuff, life is not easy. There are two types of people in the world: People who say something needs to be done, and then there’s someone who says I want to go out there and do something. I’ve been guilty most of my life saying something needs to be done. I wanted to make a difference, I want to go out there and share my stories. We all have a voice. As more people start using their voice, the more people start getting engaged and help people, realizing that we are hurting in some way. If we help each other, if we start praying for each other more than talking about each other, things will change.”

On his advice for those struggling: “Don’t quit. Never give up, man. Life is precious and so are you.”