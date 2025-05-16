Marc Mero Says Triple H Never Really Liked Him: ‘I Never Knew Why’

Marc Mero says that Triple H never liked him, something he’s still not sure of the reason for to this day. Mero feuded with Triple H upon his arrival into WWE, and he spoke about their time working together in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds.

“For some reason, he never really liked me,” Mero said. “I never knew why. We always had good matches too, but I think there was some animosity when I left or when I first signed with WWE I was the first to get a guaranteed contract. It didn’t sit well with a lot of the guys.”

He continued, “I’m so proud of what he’s done with wrestling. Not just himself, and becoming a multi-time world champion. The first belt he won was off me, becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Just to put away the animosity, let me punch you in the face, and let’s become friends.”

Mero was with WWE from 1996 to 1999. He held the Intercontinental Championship during his run there.