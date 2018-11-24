Marc Mero Says His Wrestling Career Was Never What He Expected

In an interview with ABC News, Marc Mero spoke about how his wrestling career wasn’t what he expected, hitting rock bottom in his personal life and more. Here are highlights:

On how his addictions stopped him from enjoying his career: “I wasn’t able to deal with this adversity because of my mindset and what I was polluting my body with. I traveled the world, made a lot of money and met a lot of people, and lived a life that most people think would be the most incredible life to live – of dreaming big since I was a little boy, of making it in life. And then getting there and realizing it was never what I expected because of the bad choices I was making.”

On how his mother’s passing affected him: “As I look back on my life, they are the most joyful things I can remember. How much she loved me, and [was] so proud of me and to think that I didn’t accept that or want to enjoy those moments.”

On hitting rock bottom: “It was a day where I felt there was nothing left. I had it all, and now I have nothing. ‘I’m all alone.'”

On giving advice to others to keep them from making his mistakes: “My joy comes from helping other people. There is just no greater joy.”