Marc Quen Says Lio Rush and Action Andretti Aren’t Ready For AEW Tag Team Title Shots

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Flickering Myth (via Fightful), Marc Quen of Private Party said that Lio Rush and Action Andretti arne’t ready for AEW World tag team title shots. Private Party are the champions after winning them back in November.

Quen said: “It’s everything. It’s the best. Looking forward to facing Action and Lio, but then to me, if you ask me, right now, they’re trying to establish themselves as tag wrestlers. I look at them as great single wrestlers. They’re stepping into our world. They’re not gonna be ready, they’re not ready, we know the outcome.

