Marek Brave Comments On Black & Brave Academy Joining WWE ID Program

Marek Brave recently weighed in on his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy with Seth Rollins being named a WWE ID-accredited school. As noted, the school was one of five schools designated as affiliated with the new program. Brave spoke with KWQC for a new interview and spoke about the program; you can see highlights below:

On the school joining the program: “It’s very special for us at Black and Brave to be a part of the WWE developmental program. Through this program, they’re trying to focus on schools that do things the right way and train people properly… To have WWE stamp of approval. That just means aspiring wrestlers from all over the globe can can trust in us to give them proper training when they come here.”

On thew WWE ID program: “They’re focusing on independent talent that they want to keep an eye on as they mature and grow in their careers. Eventually, I believe the program is going to focus on independent wrestling organizations themselves.”

On the region’s support of wrestling: “The Quad Cities has always been very supportive of professional wrestling, whether that’s the independent promotion SCW Pro or Black and Brave Wrestling for the last 10 years. So, Quad Cities loves professional wrestling, and we love being able to do what we do right here in the Quad Cities.”