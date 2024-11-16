Marek Brave Says WWE ID Is ‘A Long Time In the Making,’ Spoke With Triple H About Indie Scene Years Ago

Marek Brave and Seth Rollins’ wrestling school is part of the WWE ID program, and Brave says the program is a “long time in the making.” The Black & Brave Academy is one of the initial WWE ID-accredited schools along with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center and KnokX Pro Academy. Brave recently spoke on the D-Lew Podcast about the program and how he spoke with Triple H years ago about the now-WWE COO’s plans to help out independent wrestling.

On speaking with Triple H years ago: “This really is a thing that was a long time in the making. About eight years ago, I had the privilege of guest coaching at NXT for a week. Towards the end of my guest coaching stint, I got pulled aside by Triple H and he was telling me about some plans he had to help out independent wrestling and shine a light on independent wrestling. He was not in charge like he is now. His status within the company has grown over the last eight years. It was an idea he was hoping to flesh out in the future. It wasn’t exactly what it is now, but similar enough.”

On WWE’s relationship with indie companies growing: “Throughout the years, we’ve seen little things being implemented here and there. As far as this being announced, it was a relatively quick process. About a year ago, we had a talent scout for WWE come to our school and watch 20 of our guys and girls get in the ring and have practice matches. We gave them a tour and showed them around the facility. They were highly impressed with not only our facility and what we do, but the things we emphasize in our training really aligned with the things WWE emphasizes in their training at NXT, which makes sense with Rollins being a major WWE superstar and going to NXT for a week, I got to see how they do things. Why not bring that back to Black & Brave and we can implement some of that into our training. They were impressed with what we did.”

On being approached about the WWE ID program: “Fast forward, a year later, they approach us about this WWE ID program and basically the program is all about shining a light on independent wrestling. Whether that be schools, and now you see individual talent being recognized. I do believe the plan in the future is for independent wrestling organizations to be spotlighted and highlighted as well. The idea is giving back to the independent community. Triple H came from the independents. I don’t think a lot of people realize that, but he started out as an independent wrestler before signing with WCW and then WWF. He has a soft spot in his heart for independent wrestling and an affinity for independent wrestling.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen the naysayers and skepticism online, people are concerned this will be a negative thing in the long run for the independents, but from what I was told and what I’ve seen in contracts and things like that, this will turn out to be a positive development for independent wrestling. Six months from now, people are going to look back and feel silly about being skeptical about it and they’re going to see the benefits this program does provide for independent wrestling.”