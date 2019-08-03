wrestling / News

Maria Kaneliis Shoots Down Fan Who Says She Was Forced to Be 24/7 Champion

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Maria Kanellis is firing back at the claim that WWE forced her to claim the 24/7 Championship. Kanellis won the title on Raw by making her husband, new champion Mike Kanellis, lay down for her. She then paraded the title around backstage calling herself the first pregnant champion and dared stars to pin a pregnant woman.

After some fans criticized the segment, Kanellis responded to the claim that WWE was forcing her to do the storyline with Mike and win the title:

