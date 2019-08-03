wrestling / News
Maria Kaneliis Shoots Down Fan Who Says She Was Forced to Be 24/7 Champion
– Maria Kanellis is firing back at the claim that WWE forced her to claim the 24/7 Championship. Kanellis won the title on Raw by making her husband, new champion Mike Kanellis, lay down for her. She then paraded the title around backstage calling herself the first pregnant champion and dared stars to pin a pregnant woman.
After some fans criticized the segment, Kanellis responded to the claim that WWE was forcing her to do the storyline with Mike and win the title:
I do like you but if you are pregnant you shouldn’t be competing for a title
— Kieran Postlethwaite (@KieranPoss) August 1, 2019
Wwe forced her also the storyline between Maria and her husband is domestic abuse towards men and mocking it
— MattyWWESmith1998 (@MattSBsmith1998) August 2, 2019
NO ONE forces me to do anything except my two tiny humans. Both forced me to stop staying up late, stop eating deli meat, stop being selfish, stop taking long shower, etc… https://t.co/Isn9R8u5ao
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 2, 2019
