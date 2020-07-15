wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Says 24/7 Title Storyline Was Her Best & Worst Angle, Misses Managing

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maria Kanellis 24/7 Title Raws 247 Title Raw

Maria Kanellis weighed in on her 24/7 Championship storyline and discussed being the first pregnant champion in a Q&A on Twitter. Kanellis did a quick Q&A and answered a few questions, saying that the storyline in which she won the title while pregnant was both “the best and the worst” she was in. SHe also said that WWE missed the ball by taking the title off of her and that she wanted to keep it until she gave birth.

Kanellis also said that she misses managing as opposed to wrestling and commented on the Divas Era of WWE:

