Maria Kanellis Says 24/7 Title Storyline Was Her Best & Worst Angle, Misses Managing
Maria Kanellis weighed in on her 24/7 Championship storyline and discussed being the first pregnant champion in a Q&A on Twitter. Kanellis did a quick Q&A and answered a few questions, saying that the storyline in which she won the title while pregnant was both “the best and the worst” she was in. SHe also said that WWE missed the ball by taking the title off of her and that she wanted to keep it until she gave birth.
Kanellis also said that she misses managing as opposed to wrestling and commented on the Divas Era of WWE:
The best and the worst are the same. The 24/7 championship story. https://t.co/9By5GQcMAs
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020
The first pregnant champ. I would have kept that title on me until I gave birth. https://t.co/BMofT6YelT
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020
Maybe. https://t.co/C0ea5gUzsk
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020
No. I miss managing. https://t.co/y1lWSQm3Hb
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020
I think certain people use the Divas era as a cautionary tale. But the Divas era was the inertia. The Divas era brought two things together women that could actually wrestle and women that knew how to market themselves. https://t.co/Wg4dSXOsKM
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020
