Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Have Signed With ROH

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike and Maria Kanellis WWE 205 LIve

PWInsider reports that Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have officially signed with Ring of Honor after making their return last year. The two revealed the news during an interview with the website that has yet to be published. ROH is expected to make an official announcement soon.

