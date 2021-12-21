Maria Kanellis on the Awkwardness of Kissing People on WWE TV

– Speaking to Metro UK, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis spoke on how kissing people on WWE TV can be an awkward experience, including the times she had to do so with John Cena and Snoop Dogg. Below are some highlights:

Maria Kanellis on the experience of kissing John Cena and Snoop Dogg on WWE TV: “I’ve kissed people along the way on television and everybody is always like, ‘Oh, you kissed him!’ It is the most awkward experience of your life. It’s not like this, ‘Oh, this is lovely’ – no, it is awkward! There’s a camera, there’s a producer, there’s your writer, then there’s makeup artists out there sometimes watching to make sure your hair’s in the right position as you’re kissing this person. It’s like, ‘Oh no, can you turn your face a little bit’ – and eventually you’re kissing the side of their face. There’s hot lights and you’re wearing, ‘I’m sorry, I smell,’ tanner – it’s not sexy!”

On the dancing skits with Shelton Benjamin: “When I worked with Shelton and we were dancing together on the side of the apron – OK fine, except for the fact that he was covered in sweat from not only himself but from other men,” Maria laughed. “I’m trying not to fall off the apron, meanwhile also trying to pay attention to what’s going on around me so I don’t get knocked off the side. It’s not that sexy!”

You can view a clip of the time John Cena kissed Maria during WWE Raw in February 2006 below: