Maria Kanellis On Working With Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins In WWE, Announcing Her Pregnancy On RAW

Maria Kanellis was recently interviewed by Fightful, and she discussed a variety of topics, including announcing her pregnancy on WWE television, working with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and much more. Here’s what she she had to say:

Maria Kanellis on being hesitant about announcing her pregnancy on WWE television: “Yeah. When I was doing it I was terrified. Miscarriages usually happen before ten weeks and I was very early on. They usually say, ‘Wait until twelve to thirteen weeks to start telling people to just get out of that first trimester.’ So, that was the most terrifying part of it. Most people would be like, ‘Oh, you’re in front of millions of people.’ No, the most terrifying part to me was just making sure my baby was safe. Now Carver is huge and he’s over a year old. He’s amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world. But, that was my biggest fear and was to go out there and make this big announcement and then to end up having a miscarriage. But, other than that everybody else was amazing.”

On what it was like working with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins: “Becky was a professional to her core and I adore her. Seth is great, too. So, all of that was fun,” Maria said. “Even the stuff with Mike, being in the ring with him and it was our first big moment that we had had in the company. So, all of that was amazing and at the time we didn’t know they were just going to toss us to the side. We thought this was the beginning of something really special. So, for me, it was really exciting, but also terrifying.”