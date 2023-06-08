Maria Kanellis-Bennett Says She Might Have One More Wrestling Run For Her Kids

Maria Kanellis-Bennett hasn’t competed since 2019, but she says she may have one more run in her for her kids’ sake. Kanellis-Bennett appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and was asked about potentially stepping back in the ring for the first time since her last WWE run.

“[My daughter] wants me to wrestle, so does my son,” she said (per Fightful). “You get those pulls, they didn’t see that part of my life, but they want to and they’re interested. So, it’s almost like you have to kinda re-do it a little bit so they can see it. I don’t know.”

She continued, “I truly felt like I was done, my last match I had was at WrestleMania 35, it was after I had my daughter and right before I got pregnant with my son. When I walked out, I was like ‘I don’t think this is for me anymore. I don’t think the wrestling part is for me anymore.’ But now because of the kids, I’m like ‘Shoot’, because they really wanna see me wrestle, especially my son. Maybe one, maybe one more run wrestling. We’ll see, if it comes up.”