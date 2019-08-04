wrestling / News

WWE News: Maria Kanellis Thinks She’s A Better Champion Than Tom Brady, Baron Corbin Denies Being Behind Roman Reigns Attack

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maria Kanellis 24/7 Title Raws 247 Title Raw

– Maria Kanellis thinks she’s a better champion than NFL star Tom Brady, according to Mike. Mike posted to Twitter noting that Maria expressed the opinion that her 24/7 Championship win tops Brady’s multiple Super Bowl victories, because he wasn’t pregnant when he won:

– Baron Corbin appears in a video on WWE’s Twitter account from last night’s live event in Toledo. Corbin is asked if he was involved in the attack on Roman Reigns from Smackdown. He shouted back that he was on Raw and not Smackdown, and that Reigns isn’t worth his time and “probably got what he deserved”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Maria Kanellis, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading