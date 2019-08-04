WWE News: Maria Kanellis Thinks She’s A Better Champion Than Tom Brady, Baron Corbin Denies Being Behind Roman Reigns Attack

– Maria Kanellis thinks she’s a better champion than NFL star Tom Brady, according to Mike. Mike posted to Twitter noting that Maria expressed the opinion that her 24/7 Championship win tops Brady’s multiple Super Bowl victories, because he wasn’t pregnant when he won:

My wife and I landed in Boston. She saw a picture of @TomBrady holding the Lombardi Trophy and said she’s a better Champ than Brady, because he wasn’t pregnant when he won the Super Bowl. I have no words. #WWE #RAW @WWE — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 2, 2019

– Baron Corbin appears in a video on WWE’s Twitter account from last night’s live event in Toledo. Corbin is asked if he was involved in the attack on Roman Reigns from Smackdown. He shouted back that he was on Raw and not Smackdown, and that Reigns isn’t worth his time and “probably got what he deserved”: