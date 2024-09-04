– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, Maria Kanellis spoke about ROH finding its footing again after AEW All In and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maria Kanellis on her hopes that ROH finds its footing again: “There’s a lot of wrestling out there right now, and I think with where it’s positioned and how it’s positioned, it makes it really tough. I’m hopeful that, after Wembley, Ring of Honor is able to get a bit of a footing again. Maybe we can continue working on how to market it and how to reconnect with our audience, and where does Ring of Honor fit in this world of wrestling right now? I think that’s the biggest thing. Where is its niche? Ideally, for me, throw this in the atmosphere, it really doesn’t matter, but for me, I feel like Ring of Honor should be the place where young talent comes, and they grow. I think it should be its own thing, it should be a place where it’s almost a camp of, ‘What do you got?’ There’s those combines, kind of in that same vein, of make it that, to where you’re gonna challenge them the whole weekend. Are you good enough? Then spend some time there, and if you’re good enough, you get to go to AEW. But I don’t write the checks, I don’t make the rules.”

On if ROH should use veterans to help its talents: “I think I’d like it to be a little bit more organized in that sense, if that’s what it’s going to be, and have your group of talent that is coming in for this specific purpose and knows that that’s what the purpose is, and build off that that, and build truly fantastic stories of underdogs. Focus on that and keep people on TV long enough so we can get to know them so that when they do make it to the big stage, we’re super passionate about what they’re doing, and we know where they came from, we know what they’re about, and now we want to fight for them on TV.”

On the challenge while creating so much television: “I think it’s really, really difficult to do that when you have so much television that you’re producing, but there are excellent minds behind the scene, and there are excellent people that are trying to continue to organize and guide this very, very young company. Tony [Khan] has a fantastic heart. I just think it’s not there yet. It’ll get there, I just don’t think it’s there yet.”