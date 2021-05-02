Maria Kanellis Discusses When Live Fans Might Return to ROH

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed ROH talent Maria Kanellis, who discussed when live fans might potentially return to ROH. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Maria Kanellis on live fans returning: “We have tentative dates. We definitely do, and I don’t want to put those dates out there right now, but I would have to say that by the end of the year, you’re going to start seeing some fans back at the shows. That is very important because that’s Ring of Honor. Our fans are the most loyal in the world, the wildest [and] the most amazing. They come up with the most unique chants. They are a part of Ring of Honor, so we want to give back to our fans but, we have to get cleared to do so.”

On her hopes that they will return to live events by the end of the year: “I hope so. I really hope so. I mean, every day I feel like I’m hearing some news about this virus. Now there’s some triple variation, so I don’t want to make any promises because so many things that people have been promised in the last year don’t come true because of this virus. I’m just hoping, by the end of the year, we have fans. We have live events.”