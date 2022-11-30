Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Enjoys Working As A Manager

In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Maria Kanellis explained why she enjoys working as a manager in wrestling and how being a manager is different today. Here are highlights:

On the benefits of working as a manager: “You can be a direct link from the crowd to the guys that you’re working with. Managers get to see everything in a very different way, you get to be close up to the ring, you get to hear what the referee is saying, what everybody around the ring is saying, that’s the part that I really enjoy.”

On managers in modern wrestling: “I just think that maybe we’re finding our new balance as far as, what does a female manager mean in today’s society? I’ve been able to weather the storm, but anybody that started within the last five years, this is a brave new world of what is a manager like now.”