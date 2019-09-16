wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Gender Reveal Party Announced For WWE Raw

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– WWE announced that The Street Profits will host Maria Kanellis’ gender reveal party on tonight’s episode of Raw.

RSVP now because you do not want to miss it when Maria Kanellis reveals her child’s gender at a special Gender Reveal party tonight, hosted by The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford invite you to be a part of the festivities live tonight on Raw.

Also scheduled for tonight’s Raw:

* King of the Ring Finals: Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

* Fallout from WWE Clash of Champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Raw, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading