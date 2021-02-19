Maria Kanellis Gives Update On Her and Mike Bennett’s ROH Contract Status

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have been back with ROH for a bit, and Kanellis gave an update recently on their contract status. Kanellis appeared on Table Talk recently and revealed that the couple are currently on a short-term deal and are signed through June.

Kanellis noted (per Fightful), “Then we’re going to take it from there and see what we want to do. If we wanted to, we could probably go other places as well, but we really enjoy what we’re doing in Ring of Honor and I hope we have something more long-term. It all depends on the stipulations of contracts. We’ll see.”

Bennett returned to Ring of Honor in November, reuniting with his former ally Matt Taven in a feud against Vinny Marseglia and Bateman. Kanellis, meanwhile, has been spearheading the company’s new Facebook fan engagement platform titled “ROH The Experience.”