Maria Kanellis Claims She’s No Longer Angry With The Bella Twins

– During a fan Q&A session on Twitter today, Maria Kanellis answered some fan questions and responded to a comment asking her about a previous conflict with The Bella Twins.

In July 2013, Maria Kanellis noted during the show on Twitter that the Bellas mad sure she didn’t get a new WWE contract offer. She wrote, “I was offered a @wwe contract and the Bellas made sure I didn’t get it. I’m not bitter. I just don’t like people that mess with my career.”

It seems she and the Bellas are on better terms now. Earlier today, she wrote, “Don’t know what you are talking about. I work for WWE now. Past is prolong. I’m on chapter 14 years. Me and the Twins talk babies now. Love me some twin magic.” You can check out more of her tweets answering fan questions below.

Don’t know what you are talking about. I work for WWE now. Past is prolong. I’m on chapter 14 years. Me and the Twins talk babies now. Love me some twin magic. But that Jimmy Fallon thing was freaky.👯‍♀️ https://t.co/wJxfUfQXDF — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

If the right opportunity comes along. Why not? Freddie needs to see me. This world is too crazy for me not to fight. https://t.co/M1NzaeVgcR — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Sure, I’ll take that Wrestlemania main event check. I used to hate wrestling because I was paid less to do the same work. Now, we have the opportunity. I’m not afraid to work and be rewarded so bring it on. https://t.co/jdkrrguANj — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

I was so calm. It was weird. I’ve never been that relaxed in the ring. Freddie was watching and I did not want her to be nervous. So I did my job. https://t.co/Xei76Z1HBW — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Hahaha… all I could think about was the birth of my daughter. https://t.co/P6ZBxF4Mm1 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

So much. It’s funny how people can’t see the opportunities we have. We have everything we want in front of us. It’s a marathon not a sprint. @TheRock @JohnCena @mikethemiz https://t.co/iH0JpN32tY — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Relax. Be nicer. And stop saying your fat. https://t.co/hJkO6AUHEf — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Hahaha… I belong in WWE, now. The first time I was too young and dumb. But, all my Indy boys and girls helped me grow up and now I’m fearless. I stand on the shoulders of greater men and women. With Honor, an impact, and the kings of pro wrestling. https://t.co/nJhVynKFmT — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018