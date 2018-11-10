Quantcast

 

Maria Kanellis Claims She’s No Longer Angry With The Bella Twins

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maria Kanellis

– During a fan Q&A session on Twitter today, Maria Kanellis answered some fan questions and responded to a comment asking her about a previous conflict with The Bella Twins.

In July 2013, Maria Kanellis noted during the show on Twitter that the Bellas mad sure she didn’t get a new WWE contract offer. She wrote, “I was offered a @wwe contract and the Bellas made sure I didn’t get it. I’m not bitter. I just don’t like people that mess with my career.”

It seems she and the Bellas are on better terms now. Earlier today, she wrote, “Don’t know what you are talking about. I work for WWE now. Past is prolong. I’m on chapter 14 years. Me and the Twins talk babies now. Love me some twin magic.” You can check out more of her tweets answering fan questions below.

