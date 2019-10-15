Maria Kanellis Has Not Asked For Her WWE Release

– Yesterday, Mike Kanellis posted on Twitter that he had asked for his WWE release. The status of Maria Kanellis and whether she asked for her release was not known at the time. Today, Maria posted a message on Instagram, noting that she has not asked for her release.

Maria wrote, “1. Family first. 2. I love and support my husband. 3. I make no apologies for either of my pregnancies. 4. Mike never went to rehab nor did WWE pay for it. 5. Mikes addiction was from about September 2013-July 2017. 6. We debuted in June 2017. 7. He never took time off. 8. I have not asked for my release. 9. You can unfollow me at anytime if you don’t like what I stand for. 10. Suck it. P.S. Have a nice day!”