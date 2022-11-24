Maria Kanellis Says She Hasn’t Talked With Tony Khan Lately About the ROH Women’s Division

Maria Kanellis has previously had conversations with Tony Khan about the ROH women’s division, but she says that it’s been a while since that happened. Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx and said that ROH’s lack of a TV show currently has made such conversations moot right now. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the ROH women’s division: “So we’ve talked in the past about the ROH women’s division and, because there’s no real path moving forward in terms of knowing if there is gonna be a TV or not, we don’t really talk about that anymore. As far as what we’ve been doing on AEW, it’s very much tag team wrestling focused. My goal right now is getting tag team gold on The Kingdom. That’s my main focus. So I don’t really think about anything else because it’s really important to be successful as a tag team.”

On the growth of the AEW women’s division: “Well, when any division starts you really don’t know how they’re gonna blend and they have tons of their own self-made stars, you know? Lots of in-house AEW brand exclusive stars. And I think that’s incredible. They have such a strong women’s division and I think they’re starting to really find their groove. Everybody from new faces like Jade Cargill and veterans like Toni Storm. These stories are starting to come out, and it takes time to get there. It takes time to build. I think right now is really one of the best times I’ve seen the AEW women’s division.”