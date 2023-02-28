wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis, Ian Riccaboni Comment On This Past Weekend’s ROH TV Taping
ROH held its first TV tapings in a long time over the weekend and both Maria Kanellis and Ian Riccaboni took to social media to comment. The tapings took place on Saturday and Sunday and you can see the spoilers for those here and here.
Following the tapings, Kanellis and Riccaboni posted to Twitter as you can see below. Kanellis wrote:
“Ring of Honor is back!! The set is beautiful!! The talent are ultra motivated!! The wrestling is undeniable!! So, proud to be a part of @ringofhonor
Thank you @TonyKhan for taking care of the company I love.
#OGK #TheKingdom”
Riccaboni wrote:
“Work hard, play harder.
Unwinding after the adrenaline pumping first episodes of ROH are in the books!
4 AM wake up to get on the plane home to get back to work and to celebrate the birthday girl.
Thanks to everyone that came out to Universal Orlando!”
