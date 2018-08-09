Maria Kanellis Injured While Training For WWE Return

– Maria Kanellis’ return to WWE is on hold for a little bit, as she got injured amidst her training for said return. Kanellis noted on Instagram today that she suffered a broken wrist while training in the ring. She will have to wear a cast for six weeks, but still hopes to come back in time for the all-women Evolution PPV on October 28th in Long Island, New York.

Kanellis began training for her return for the past week. She has been off TV since giving birth to her and Mike Kanellis’ first child in April.