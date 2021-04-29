Maria Kanellis Isn’t Sure If Timing Will Allow ROH To Bring In Released WWE Women For Title Tournament

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Maria Kanellis spoke about the possibility of bringing in women recently released from WWE for the upcoming ROH Women’s title tournament. Here are highlights:

On Danhausen: “Danhausen is my favorite wrestler. Since I’ve returned to Ring of Honor from WWE, he has been my favorite wrestler. I find his whole schtick amazing. To see that he was now tweeted by The Rock, it’s amazing. It’s hilarious. I follow everything this guy does because he’s my favorite, so then seeing The Rock tweet him today I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is hilarious.'”

On bringing in recently released WWE women for title tournament: “The women’s division in Ring of Honor has already seen some of these people. Mickie was essential to the beginning of the women’s division in Ring of Honor. So yes, we would love that. Is timing going to work out? I’m not so sure. As much as I would love to when we’re going to shoot the tournament to be outside the 90 days, there’s also the fact that production is when production is. There’s no getting around that. People know when it’s going to be. We schedule everything. You have to make sure that your cameramen, your lighting, your crew, everybody is set for those days. Chelsea I worked with in Impact. Mickie I worked with in WWE. The IIconics I never got to work with, but they are iconic women and they are sweethearts. I talked with them the day they were released and they were in good spirits. I would love to have them all, but I don’t know if the timing’s going to work out.”

On if ROH is interested in Andrade: “Of course there is, and there’s always those opportunities that will come up. Especially when there is a match or there is a relationship that people want to see. As soon as Mike and I were released, it was Kingdom, Kingdom, Kingdom. That’s what everybody wanted to see. That’s happening with Andrade as well. He’s an incredible wrestler. Again, another person I don’t understand how he didn’t get more opportunity because he is so good. I hope wherever he goes that he gets an opportunity to show what he can really do.”