wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Lashes Out At Wrestling Reporters Following Pregnancy News
Following the recent angle on RAW in which Maria Kanellis announced she was pregnant and then her subsequent confirmation on social media, Maria has returned to Twitter to lash out at wrestling reporters who have, according to her, are “attacking a pregnant woman with false accusations.” She wrote:
I’m starting to wonder when the Wrestling “News” sites are gonna realize they are getting played by sources desperate for attention. Attacking a pregnant women with false accusations could get you fired in another profession. Be professional. Do the research. Don’t become puppets pic.twitter.com/zpF5HteZ6T
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019
Furthermore, some of these “reporters” used to beg me for interviews when I was on the indys. You want me to start taking photos of your emails and sending them out? I don’t think so. Just sit back and enjoy the show. Because I certainly am enjoying all of you looking like fools.
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019
That’s all I want to say on that. I’d rather do my job, enjoy my daughter, and rest for my pregnancy.
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019
Yes I do, god willing. I also plan on working as long as my doctors approve. Thanks for your question. (That’s how you get an answer, you ask a question. And if it is something I can answer, I will.) https://t.co/H893TymFBJ
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Praises The Rivalry of Steve Austin and The Rock, Discusses Always Rooting for The Rock Against Austin
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant