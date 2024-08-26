Maria Kanellis Returning To School To Get Master’s Degree

In a post on Twitter, Maria Kanellis announced that she is going back to school in order to get her Master’s degree in Business Administration. She wrote:

“Masters in Business Administration here I come!!! During the pandemic I started a graduate program but was unable to complete it because, life happens. I am excited to be starting this program as my sister is an alumni of UofI and so is my boss. Plus @aew has a tuition reimbursement program!!! It’s going to be difficult but it’s time for the next chapter!!! Chieeeeeeeeeeef!!! #WeAreGies #GiesiMBA #UniversityofIllinois”