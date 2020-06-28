wrestling / News
Various News: Maria Kanellis on Her and Mike’s Future, Undertaker At Softball Game
– Maria Kanellis is adamant that her and Mike Bennett are not done following their WWE releases. Maria posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who said they wished the couple wee “at the top of WWE,” posting:
Don’t worry. We will be back. They thought I was quitting after having babies. Hahahaha… that’s just the beginning. Everything I fought for before is nothing compared to those pretty baby eyes. Those browns and blues.
Mike & Maria were released during the WWE cuts in April.
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020
– As seen below, the Undertaker and Michelle McCool were at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida over the weekend:
The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida.
Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020
