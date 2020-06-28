Various News: Maria Kanellis on Her and Mike’s Future, Undertaker At Softball Game

– Maria Kanellis is adamant that her and Mike Bennett are not done following their WWE releases. Maria posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who said they wished the couple wee “at the top of WWE,” posting:

Don’t worry. We will be back. They thought I was quitting after having babies. Hahahaha… that’s just the beginning. Everything I fought for before is nothing compared to those pretty baby eyes. Those browns and blues.

Mike & Maria were released during the WWE cuts in April.

Don’t worry. We will be back. They thought I was quitting after having babies. Hahahaha… that’s just the beginning. Everything I fought for before is nothing compared to those pretty baby eyes. Those browns and blues. 👀👀 https://t.co/mxXPsQr5pO — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020

– As seen below, the Undertaker and Michelle McCool were at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida over the weekend: