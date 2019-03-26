Maria Kanellis Not Happy She Was Left Out of WWE’s Women’s History Month Video

– Maria Kanellis took a shot at WWE’s video celebrating Women’s History Month for not including her. Kanellis posted to Twitter on Monday, retweeting the video and expressing her frustration with not being in the video despite being on the 205 Live roster. You can see her post below, as well as a subsequent Instagram post in which she defended 205 Live and her place on that show’s roster.

The minute-long WWE video includes several members of the main roster including Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and more, mostly in terms of their in-ring exploits. Kanellis does appear very briefly in a large group shot of the entire women’s roster but is otherwise not seen.