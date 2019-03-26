wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Not Happy She Was Left Out of WWE’s Women’s History Month Video

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maria Kanellis

– Maria Kanellis took a shot at WWE’s video celebrating Women’s History Month for not including her. Kanellis posted to Twitter on Monday, retweeting the video and expressing her frustration with not being in the video despite being on the 205 Live roster. You can see her post below, as well as a subsequent Instagram post in which she defended 205 Live and her place on that show’s roster.

The minute-long WWE video includes several members of the main roster including Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and more, mostly in terms of their in-ring exploits. Kanellis does appear very briefly in a large group shot of the entire women’s roster but is otherwise not seen.

View this post on Instagram

#205live may not be the show you watch but I am proud to be a part of it. Let’s go to work and try and make a difference because 205Live guys are incredibly talented. As tired as I am and they are to be overlooked, I am also happy to be in the environment I’m the most comfortable in. So when they tell you, you have “low moral, are just an Indy performer, to small, to fat, to old, tooo blah” find a way to find strength in the people around you fighting the same battle. Be proud of having a dream even if others tell you, you dream too big. F Them. Keep fighting. Make 205 Live THE SHOW TO WATCH!! We make THE Show. I make THE King. Thank you to 205 Live. You guys truly are the most talented there are. Remember that. #205live @therealmichaelbennett @wwe

A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on

