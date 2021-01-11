Maria Kanellis on ROH’s New Fan Platform The Experience, Trying to Give Fans What They Want

Maria Kanellis has made her return to ROH spearheading The Experience, and she recently discussed what the new fan engagement platform is all about. Kanellis was a guest on the ROHStrong podcast and spoke about the new fan experience Facebook group, which was announced alongside her return late last month.

“I think 2020 has taught us a lot about wrestling,” she said about the goals of The Experience. “And at its core, wrestling fans want to see incredible sport. They want to see their favorites performing in a way that they like seeing it. And unfortunately, we took away the live event experience. But now we can give them a new experience. And that is to give them a choice. And for them to choose their Honor, to choose their favorites, and to put on matches that they’re really going to enjoy.”

She continued, “And a lot of people have said this before. You know, you hear it over and over again: ‘Oh, we’re going to do this new thing! And we’re going to include what the fans really want.’ And lot of times it falls flat and it falls short. And maybe this will too. But I am going to do my very best to really get the fans’ voices out there. Because I know what it’s like to not be heard, and to be told what you really want. And I don’t want that for the fans, and I don’t want that for the wrestlers either.”

