WWE News: Maria Kanellis On Why She Got Pregnant Again So Soon, Today’s Wrestling Birthday, Brutal Ring Post Attacks

– A fan recently asked Maria Kanellis on Twitter why she got pregnant again so soon after giving birth to her first child. She replied:

Because I’m 37. And I am cognizant of the fact that i am getting older. Things get more dangerous as you get older. Plus, the greatest gift you can give a child is a sibling. When mommy and daddy are on the road they will have each other at grandma’s house to play with. https://t.co/v2u97nX4tD — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 7, 2019

– WWE has posted a new Top 10 video looking at the most brutal ring post attacks.

– NXT UK wrestler Marcel Barthel turns 29 years old today.